White Paper on TN’s finance in two weeks: Minister N Marie Wilson

PUDUCHERRY: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson has announced that a White Paper detailing the state’s financial status will be tabled within the next two weeks.

The minister arrived in Puducherry on Friday evening to present medals to players in a junior-level basketball tournament.

Speaking to reporters after the event, he said preparations for the White Paper were currently under way, as announced earlier by CM Vijay. “Preparations for the White Paper on TN’s financial position is in progress.

It will be released within the next two weeks. A revised budget will also be presented at the earliest,” he said. On TVK fielding candidates in the upcoming Thattanchavady by-poll, Sports Minister Adhav Arjuna, said: “You will certainly see.”