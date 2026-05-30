Will seek CBI investigation if TVK’s poaching continues: AIADMK whip

TIRUVANNAMALAI/TIRUCHY: AIADMK chief whip in the Assembly Agri SS Krishnamurthy said the party would demand a CBI investigation against the TVK government for horse-trading of four of the MLAs of the Dravidian major if the ruling party fails to stop such activities. He said if the TVK lacks cadre strength, it should recruit members through honest means, instead of continuously targeting AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruvannamalai on Friday, the Kalasapakkam MLA hit out at PWD and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna’s statement that 90% of the AIADMK cadre would join TVK, asking whether Tamil Nadu politics has become a lottery business.

Krishnamurthy denied allegations made by Aadhav and Revenue Minister Sengottaiyan that the AIADMK and DMK had tried to form a coalition government. “The AIADMK was founded in opposition to the DMK and Jayalalithaa had strengthened the party into a powerful movement,” he said.