Will seek CBI investigation if TVK’s poaching continues: AIADMK whip

TIRUVANNAMALAI/TIRUCHY: AIADMK chief whip in the Assembly Agri SS Krishnamurthy said the party would demand a CBI investigation against the TVK government for horse-trading of four of the MLAs of the Dravidian major if the ruling party fails to stop such activities. He said if the TVK lacks cadre strength, it should recruit members through honest means, instead of continuously targeting AIADMK.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruvannamalai on Friday, the Kalasapakkam MLA hit out at PWD and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna’s statement that 90% of the AIADMK cadre would join TVK, asking whether Tamil Nadu politics has become a lottery business.
Krishnamurthy denied allegations made by Aadhav and Revenue Minister Sengottaiyan that the AIADMK and DMK had tried to form a coalition government. “The AIADMK was founded in opposition to the DMK and Jayalalithaa had strengthened the party into a powerful movement,” he said.
Senior leader RB Udhayakumar in Madurai said TVK’s attempts to lure AIADMK cadre will fail as the party has strong grassroots presence with millios of loyal workers. “Several people had tried to weaken the party, but failed,” he said.
Meanwhile in Tiruchy, former Rajya Sabha MP A Elavarasan resigned from AIADMK. In his resignation letter, Elavarasan said he served the AIADMK for 42 years. He said the party has been “drifting like a rudderless boat” after Jayalalithaa’s demise.
Will announce next move after thanking voters: Vijaya Baskar
A day after holding a consultative meeting with cadre and loyalists at Iluppur, Viralimalai MLA C Vijaya Baskar on Friday said he would announce his decision regarding his political future after completing his tour to thank voters in Viralimalai.
According to sources, three options were discussed during consultative meeting: continuing in the AIADMK, stepping away from active politics, or resigning from the Assembly and joining the TVK. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Vijaya Baskar said his decision would be guided by ideals of former CMs MGR and J Jayalalithaa.