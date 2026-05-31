18 sub inspectors deputed to Singappen special force

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police have deputed 18 sub inspectors, including two from the Cyber Crime Wing, to the newly-formed Singapenn Sirappu Athiradi Padai (Singappen Special Strike Force) on On Duty (OD) basis, according to an order issued by the Office of the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force on May 28.

The order, issued following a letter from the Inspector General of Police, Singappen Special Force, Chennai, directs the unit officers concerned to immediately relieve the personnel and have them report to the IGP, Singappen Special Force.

The inclusion of two SIs from the Cyber Crime Wing signals a tech-focused reinforcement of the unit. The deputation also includes personnel from the Social Media Cell at the Chief Office, a head constable from Vadapalani police station, and a grade I police constable from the Intelligence wing of Greater Chennai Police, both of whom were serving on OD at the Social Media Cell. The remaining personnel have been drawn from Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) battalions across Avadi, Veerapuram, Kovaipudur, Ulundurpet and Sevoor.

The order has been marked to the DGP Armed Police, DGP Cyber Crime Wing, Commissioner of Police Greater Chennai Police, Superintendent of Police Social Media Cell, and the Commandants of TSP II, III, IV, V, X and XV Battalions.