AIADMK MLAs meet governor RV Arlekar, allege poaching by TVK

CHENNAI: A delegation of AIADMK MLAs led by former minister Agri SS Krishnamoorthy met Governor RV Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan on Saturday and submitted a petition seeking his intervention against the alleged poaching of AIADMK legislators by TVK.

Krishnamoorthy told TNIE that the ruling party had lured AIADMK MLAs and facilitated their induction into TVK soon after their resignation from the Assembly.

He urged the governor to invoke Article 167 of the Constitution and seek an explanation from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the chief secretary and the Assembly secretary regarding the developments.

“Under Article 167 of the Constitution, the governor has the authority to seek information from the chief minister on matters relating to the administration of the state. He should immediately take steps to prevent the ongoing horse-trading of legislators,” Krishnamoorthy said.

The former minister further contended that the resignations of AIADMK MLAs who later joined TVK should not have been accepted while disqualification petitions filed against them under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, popularly known as the anti-defection law, were still pending. He said that accepting the resignations before deciding on the disqualification proceedings amounted to a violation of established constitutional principles and required scrutiny.