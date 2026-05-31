Alliance talks with DMK led to AIADMK cadres joining TVK: Sengottaiyan

ERODE: The efforts to form a DMK-AIADMK alliance has led to discontent among the cadres and second-level leaders within the AIADMK, who have lost their faith in Edappadi K Palaniswami, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan in Erode on Saturday. He further said this is also the reason why MLAs are leaving the AIADMK to join the TVK.

Denying the opposition parties’ allegations that the TVK is engaging in horse-trading, he stated that the party would respond to this matter in the Assembly.

Addressing reporters in Erode, Sengottaiyan said, “Currently, in Tamil Nadu, a government desired by the people is in power. But the opposition parties are alleging that horse-trading is taking place under the TVK. Who first engaged in horse-trading? Who planned to become chief minister by forming an alliance with the DMK? Nothing like this has ever happened between DMK and AIADMK during the period of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.”

“DMK is the reason behind the case filed against Jayalalithaa, and it was responsible for her imprisonment. My question is whether Palaniswami, who planned to merge hands with DMK, is truly a cadre of the AIADMK. Many of the AIADMK were shocked to hear the news of an alliance between AIADMK and DMK,” he added.

Speaking about the Mekedatu dam issue, he said, “Our chief minister has submitted letters to the central government regarding issues such as Mekedatu and the welfare of Tamil fishermen. Our government is new and we need time to take action. Opposition parties said they wouldn’t criticise us for six months, but they have started doing so in six days.”