CM Vijay condoles death of actor Ajith’s mom

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and political leaders across party lines on Saturday expressed their condolences following the demise of Mohini Mani, mother of actor Ajith Kumar, owing to age-related ailments. She was 85. CM Vijay paid floral tribute to the actor’s mother and consoled Ajith Kumar and his family members. He prayed for her soul to rest in peace and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the actor and his family.

Earlier in the day, minister A Rajmohan paid his final tributes to her mortal remains. DMK president M K Stalin said he was pained to hear of the demise, noting that the loss of a mother is one of life’s greatest sorrows and said that the cherished memories Ajith shared with his mother would help him overcome the grief. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said he was saddened to learn of the demise and conveyed his condolences.