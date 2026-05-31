Coimbatore: SC residents allege bus operation to locality stopped over caste bias, minister assures extension of service

COIMBATORE: Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu on Saturday gave assurance to the Scheduled Caste residents of Anna Nagar in Thondamuthur that the state government would take steps to extend the operation of bus service no. 21 -- from Gandhipuram to Kembanur -- till their locality. For a few years, the residents have been accusing the caste Hindus in Kembanur of discriminating against their community and allegedly stopping the bus service from entering their locality.

On Saturday, the residents of Anna Nagar submitted a petition to the minister, demanding that he take steps to eliminate caste-based discrimination and extend the bus service to their locality. Later, while addressing reporters at the Ondipudur Social Justice Hostel for Girls on Balasundaram Road, the minister said, "This issue has just come to my attention. We asked for an explanation as to why the bus is not entering the area. We have directed the collector to take immediate action on the issue."

Earlier that day, the minister, along with the collector and district officials, inspected the hostel after the inmates had raised complaints about substandard food quality, with instances of cockroaches being found in meals. The minister said that the students, during the inspection, also sought a bus stop near the hostel, medical facilities, and the removal of a Tasmac outlet in the area. Vanni Arasu said the officials have been directed to standardise the operations of the centralised kitchen and take steps to fulfil the students' demands.