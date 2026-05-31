DMK volunteers hold Gen Z meet, to step up party’s online presence

CHENNAI: Seeking to reconnect with young voters who are widely perceived to have backed TVK in the Assembly elections, DMK supporters and social media volunteers organised a ‘GenZ DMK’ meet-up at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam on Saturday under the tagline, “We will recover, we will return again.”

With several DMK leaders including party president MK Stalin attributing the party’s electoral setback in part to its lack of presence on social media platforms, participants pledged to aggressively promote the party’s ideology, achievements and Dravidian principles online.

Speaking to TNIE, DMK IT wing state deputy secretary Alagiri Sadhasivam said registrations for the event opened only five days back but drew an overwhelming response. He alleged that the organisers faced difficulties in obtaining permission for the programme, following which the event was held at Kalaignar Arangam.

Addressing the gathering, DMK legal wing secretary NR Elango pointed to the TVK government’s lack of a clear majority and said it would not be surprising if elections were held as early as 2027 or 2028.

DMK IT wing secretary TRB Rajaa said the state’s development under the Dravidian Model government had been taken for granted by some voters, Rajaa added, “People often fail to value something that comes easily. Perhaps that is what happened. Some did not realise its value, and things went astray.”