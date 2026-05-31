Drop in antenatal hospital visits, fertility rate in Tamil Nadu: NFHS-6

CHENNAI: Around 8% of women in the state did not visit a hospital even once during pregnancy, pointing to a decline in hospital visits for antenatal care, according to the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), released by the Union Health Minister on Friday. The report also highlights a drop in the fertility rate (from 1.8% in NFHS-5 to 1.7% in NFHS-6) and vaccination coverage among children.

According to the survey, the proportion of women who attended at least one antenatal check-up fell from 95.8% in NFHS-5 (2019-21) to 92.2% in NFHS-6 (2023-24). Women completing the recommended minimum of four antenatal visits also declined from 90.6% to 87.6% over the same period. Notably, rural women recorded higher compliance at 88.6% compared to 86.2% in urban areas.

A Somasundaram, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, acknowledged the findings and said corrective steps were under way. “We will look into the challenges and gaps, and supervise and monitor the programmes,” he told TNIE.