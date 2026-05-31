Eleven quarries shut in a week, violators won’t be spared: Minister Nirmal Kumar

MADURAI: The TVK government has shut down 11 illegal quarries in the past week and strict action will be taken against anyone violating mining regulations, Minister for Energy Resources CTR Nirmal Kumar said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters after participating in a felicitation event organised by Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association, Nirmal Kumar said illegal quarrying and sand mining had severely affected groundwater across southern districts.

"Assessments are under way to identify quarries violating rules and those functioning on 'poramboke' lands. No one will be shown leniency," he said.

Addressing concerns over depleting water levels in the Vaigai dam and the possibility of drinking water shortage, Nirmal Kumar said the government is assessing water demand and available sources across Madurai and neighbouring areas. Temporary measures, including water supply through tankers, will be arranged wherever necessary, while long-term solutions are being planned.

The minister also acknowledged civic infrastructure deficiencies raised by traders, including poor roads, inadequate drinking water supply and the lack of a comprehensive underground drainage network in many parts of Madurai. He assured that the demands would be brought to the attention of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the departments concerned.