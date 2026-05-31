Evicted residents block road seeking allotment of new flats in Chennai

CHENNAI: More than 120 residents of Chitra Nagar in Kotturpuram were detained by police on Saturday after they staged a road blockade on Gandhi Mandapam-Kotturpuram Road, demanding allotment of houses in the newly constructed Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in the area.

The protest caused traffic disruptions for hours, prompting the city police to issue advisories on social media urging motorists to take alternative routes. The detained residents were released later in the evening around 3-4pm. Recently, the decades-old TNUHDB tenements in Kotturpuram, which housed around 1,350 families, were demolished and rebuilt with additional housing units, comprising 17 blocks - from A to Q, with around 1,800 units at an estimated cost of Rs 308 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, the residents said during the previous DMK regime, the then MLA Ma Subramanian had assured 195 families in Chitra Nagar would be allotted houses in the additional blocks, particularly in I and J blocks, once the project was completed. However, they alleged the units were instead allotted to beneficiaries from areas such as T Nagar, Saidapet, and Nandanam.