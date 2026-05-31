Fuel price hike may drive eateries to revise costs in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: With commercial LPG prices already straining eateries, the latest rise in petrol and diesel prices may trigger another round of price hikes across restaurants, tea shops, and juice stalls in Tiruchy. While a few eateries have already revised rates, several others said they are planning to increase prices by nearly 10%, which could take the cumulative increase over the past two months to around 15%.

Guru Ranganathan, president of the Tiruchy District Hotel Owners’ Association, said smaller hotels are already struggling to absorb the losses. “Most eateries increased prices during the LPG price hike. Small hotels cannot bear the losses for long. Still, many have not passed on the full burden to customers yet. If fuel prices continue to rise, many eateries may increase prices again,” he said.

T Prabhu, owner of Arumugam Restaurant in Palakarai, said another revision may become unavoidable if fuel prices rise. “We first raised prices by around 10% due to LPG cylinder hike at the end of March. Now, transportation costs have increased due to diesel prices. The cost of raw materials has also gone up. If this continues, many eateries may have to revise prices again,” he said.

K Asokan, manager of a chain of restaurants in Tiruchy, said, “The prices of toor dal, bengal gram, cooking oil and vegetables like tomato and onion have increased. Transporting these items from wholesale markets has become more expensive,” he said.