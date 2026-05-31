It was not easy to move away from DMK: IUML national president

CUDDALORE: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president K M Kader Mohideen said the people of Tamil Nadu voted for a major political change in the recent Assembly election.

Speaking to reporters after attending events at Parangipettai on Saturday, Kader Mohideen said almost all parties in the DMK alliance, with the support and approval of DMK president MK Stalin, extended support to the new government without conditions. Referring to IUML’s association with the DMK, he said, “From the time of Annadurai until Stalin, we had a long-standing friendship with the DMK. It was not easy for us to move away from them.”

“We were told there were discussions about the DMK supporting Edappadi K Palaniswami for the CM’s post. This came as a shock to us. We were also informed that there was a proposal to make Edappadi Palaniswami CM and later Thol Thirumavalavan as CM. When I pointed out that Thirumavalavan was not an MLA, we were told he could be elected to Assembly within six months,” he said. He said such alternatives could have been explored only if TVK leader Vijay had stated that he was unable to form a government. He announced that the IUML general council would meet on June 20 to decide whether the party should continue in the DMK alliance.