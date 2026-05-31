Kovai rape-murder suspect beaten up in prison

COIMBATORE: K Karthik, a key suspect in the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl, was allegedly attacked by fellow inmates at the Coimbatore Central Prison on Saturday.

Karthik (33), who was arrested for the sexual assault and murder of a girl at Bharathipuram near Sulur, was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after sustaining injuries in the attack, and had been lodged in prison only on Friday after being discharged.

According to sources, the incident occurred during lunchtime when a group of inmates allegedly identified Karthik as the suspect in the case, and attacked him using plates and other utensils.

"Initially, a few inmates attacked him and others joined in, resulting in injuries to his face, hands and legs. We are yet to ascertain the exact reason for the clash. Prison staff intervened, brought the situation under control and shifted him to CMCH," a prison official said.

Sources added that Karthik had already sustained injuries, including fractures to his right hand and leg, while allegedly attempting to escape from police during his arrest from a first-floor apartment at Kannampalayam on May 22.

"Though he is out of danger, he is undergoing treatment at CMCH, and his condition is being closely monitored," a police officer said.

Karthik, along with his accomplice Mohan (30), was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting and murdering the girl under various sections of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both were recently detained under the Goondas Act.