Madras HC revokes nod for Tasmac outlet, flays Thanjai collector

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court quashed the permission granted to a TASMAC outlet at Perumangalur post in Thanjavur, citing the haste in which the nod was given without properly considering the objections raised by the local people.

The court slammed the Thanjavur district collector for failing to verify the objections and directed him to conduct a fresh inquiry and dispose of the objections as per relevant rules, before taking a final decision.

"The entire exercise has been carried out without due consideration of the spirit of the Rules, but only with the consideration of the sale of the Spirit (alcohol). Spirit (alcohol) can be sold; let not the self-esteem and conscience," Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy observed.

But the allegations, though proven, fall short of a charge of contempt of court, he added, and closed the contempt petition, while allowing the main petition.

The petitioner, KS Ravichandran, alleged that the collector passed an order on September 11, 2025, permitting TASMAC to open an outlet in Perumangalur post without hearing the local people's opinion. When the residents moved the high court, the authorities informed that a fresh notice would be issued and an inquiry would be heard on March 6, 2026 to hear the objections, following which the petition was disposed of by directing the collector to decide the matter as per the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (In Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003. However, on March 11, the collector rejected the objections and granted permission for the shop and the shop was opened the same day, though the rejection order was communicated to the petitioner only two days later.