Madurai deputy mayor seeks desilting of 13 major drainage canals ahead of monsoon

MADURAI: Madurai Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan has submitted a representation to the state government seeking its intervention in a series of long-pending administrative, environmental and revenue-related issues concerning the Madurai Corporation. The key issues raised include underutilisation of the sewage treatment plant at Vellakkal and the need to desilt drainage canals.

Nagarajan made a representation in this regard to Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Natarajan stated that among the major concerns raised is the functioning of the 125 MLD sewage treatment plant at Vellakkal in Avaniyapuram. Despite spending nearly Rs 15 lakh per month on electricity, only a small portion of the sewage is being treated. While a significant quantity is reportedly being diverted directly to agricultural fields. He urged authorities to ensure that the entire volume of sewage is treated and that treated water is put to productive use.

Flagging issues related to Vellakkal solid waste management facility, he said although contracts worth Rs 33.58 crore have been awarded for waste segregation, much of the work continues to be carried out manually under unsafe conditions. He called for measures to prevent revenue loss and recommended the introduction of waste-to-energy projects similar to those implemented in other states.