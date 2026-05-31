‘New system in June to collect empty liquor bottles’: Minister K Vignesh

COIMBATORE: Tasmac employees will no longer need to collect empty liquor bottles from customers by June, as the government is working on changes to the deposit system, said Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh on Thursday evening.

The minister made this statement while speaking to Tasmac employees in Coimbatore, following their petition. A video of the meeting was circulated among the employees, which shows Vignesh telling them that discussions are under way to ensure staff do not have to handle empty bottles, and that stickers for the Rs 10 bottle deposit will be pasted during manufacturing itself, and not by employees at shops.

Further, the minister said, “If employees collect an additionalRs 10 per bottle, over the deposit amount, only Rs 1 or Rs 1.50 reaches you and the rest goes to someone else. Yet, employees take the blame while others reap the rewards. Therefore, employees should collect only the Rs 10 deposit amount, not anything extra. We must first end the practice of collecting additional money per bottle,” he said.