Removal of import duty on cotton will reduce costs: Tiruppur knitwear sector

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur knitwear sector has welcomed the central government's decision to remove 11% import duty on cotton. They also stated that this will reduce production costs in the knitwear sector.

A Sakthivel of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said, "AEPC has welcomed the decision of the Government of India to temporarily exempt all customs duties on cotton imports from June 1, 2026, to October 30, 2026. The measure is expected to augment the availability of cotton for the Indian textile and apparel sector and provide much-needed relief."

"The removal of customs duty on cotton imports is the need of the hour and will help moderate domestic cotton prices. It is expected to reduce input costs across the textile and apparel sector, improve cotton availability, and enhance the competitiveness of Indian textile and apparel exports. The decision will particularly benefit small and medium enterprises, which have been facing challenges due to a sharp rise in cotton and yarn prices."

KM Subramanian, president of the Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA), said, "The TEA welcomes this decision. This will reduce production costs in the knitwear sector."

P Shanmugasundaram, president of South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association (SIHMA), said, "This temporary relief will support the textile and spinning industry by reducing raw material costs, improving cotton availability, and strengthening textile hubs such as Tiruppur."