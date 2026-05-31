Thiruvalluvar’s teachings, way of life ‘Sanatan’: Governor RV Arlekar

CHENNAI: Governor RV Arlekar on Friday said the teachings and way of life of Thiruvalluvar are “Sanatan”, as they are eternal and remain relevant at all times.

Speaking at the Thiruvalluvar Thirunal Vizha held at Bharatiyar Hall in Raj Bhavan to mark Vaikasi Anusham, believed to be the birth star of Thiruvalluvar, the governor paid floral tributes to portraits of Thiruvalluvar and Bharat Mata. During his address, Arlekar said Thiruvalluvar is not a figure confined to Tamil Nadu alone. His teachings, thoughts and the Thirukkural continue to guide people across generations, he said.

The governor said many great sages and poets who lived in India had dedicated their lives to the welfare of society. “Even those who do not believe in Sanatan traditions bow before Thiruvalluvar. That is the strength of Thiruvalluvar,” he said. Explaining his remarks, Arlekar said the word “Sanatan” means eternal and ever new. He added Thiruvalluvar’s ideas and teachings have neither a beginning nor an end and therefore remain relevant to humanity at all times.

Earlier in the day, the governor presided over the Statehood Day celebrations of Sikkim and Goa at Raj Bhavan.