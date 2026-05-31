Thiruvalluvar’s teachings, way of life ‘Sanatan’: Governor RV Arlekar

CHENNAI: Governor RV Arlekar on Friday said the teachings and way of life of Thiruvalluvar are “Sanatan”, as they are eternal and remain relevant at all times.
Speaking at the Thiruvalluvar Thirunal Vizha held at Bharatiyar Hall in Raj Bhavan to mark Vaikasi Anusham, believed to be the birth star of Thiruvalluvar, the governor paid floral tributes to portraits of Thiruvalluvar and Bharat Mata. During his address, Arlekar said Thiruvalluvar is not a figure confined to Tamil Nadu alone. His teachings, thoughts and the Thirukkural continue to guide people across generations, he said.
The governor said many great sages and poets who lived in India had dedicated their lives to the welfare of society. “Even those who do not believe in Sanatan traditions bow before Thiruvalluvar. That is the strength of Thiruvalluvar,” he said. Explaining his remarks, Arlekar said the word “Sanatan” means eternal and ever new. He added Thiruvalluvar’s ideas and teachings have neither a beginning nor an end and therefore remain relevant to humanity at all times.
Earlier in the day, the governor presided over the Statehood Day celebrations of Sikkim and Goa at Raj Bhavan.
Meanwhile, In a post on X, Udhayanidhi alleged the governor’s remarks at the Thiruvalluvar Thirunal celebration amounted to painting Thiruvalluvar in saffron colours once again. He questioned the observance of Vaikasi Anusham as Thiruvalluvar Day, noting the Tamil Nadu government officially celebrates Thiruvalluvar Day in January every year.
The DMK leader recalled his party had strongly opposed similar attempts by a former governor during the previous DMK regime and said such efforts were an affront to Tamil self-respect.
Udhayanidhi also targeted the ruling TVK government, accusing it of remaining silent on the issue. He said the government should not hesitate to question what he described as attempts to appropriate Thiruvalluvar’s legacy.
Further, he questioned why the state government was reluctant to respond to the governor’s remarks when it had earlier taken up issues concerning Tamil identity and culture with the Union government.