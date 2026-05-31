Three minors among eight held for attack spree in Nellai, Tenkasi

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: In a joint operation, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli police on Saturday apprehended eight persons, including three juveniles, in connection with a two-day sickle-attack spree which left 10 people — most of them Dalits — injured in four villages across the two districts. Police are searching for five more suspects.
The attacks began on Thursday in Brahmadesam village under Ambasamudram limits in Tirunelveli district when a gang of youngsters on two-wheelers attacked Manikandan, a 29-year-old SC man, injuring his left hand, police sources said.
“The gang had attempted to extort money from Manikandan. Then they visited a sculpture workshop belonging to one Selva Ganesan at Vaagaikulam village with the intention of getting money from him. Unable to find him, they left the area, inflicting minor injuries on a pedestrian on their way,” sources said.
On Friday evening, the same gang, with some different members, carried out its third attack at Mathakovil street in Nettur village where Dalit Christians reside.
Suspects not revealed, Dalits threaten to strike
Sources said nine youngsters, with their faces covered, attacked six persons, most of whom are Dalit Christians, with sickles.
After the attack in Nettur that falls under Tenkasi’s Alangulam police limits, the gang attempted to escape via Therkupatti under Manur police limits in Tirunelveli. When two passersby, identified as Mubarak (30) and Abdul Rahman (36), questioned their reckless driving, the gang injured the duo.
Police said three different FIRs were filed against the gang in connection with the four attacks. “During the search carried out by Tirunelveli and Tenkasi police, eight suspects were arrested. Search is on to nab remaining accused,” police sources added.
Meanwhile, Dalit women from Nettur were upset that the police had not revealed the identity of the suspects and threatened to resume their blockade of the Alangulam-Reddiarpatti Road. They had withdrawn the protest on Friday night after police promised action.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the attacks, while TMMK leader John Pandian visited the village and consoled the victims’ families.