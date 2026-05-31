Three minors among eight held for attack spree in Nellai, Tenkasi

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: In a joint operation, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli police on Saturday apprehended eight persons, including three juveniles, in connection with a two-day sickle-attack spree which left 10 people — most of them Dalits — injured in four villages across the two districts. Police are searching for five more suspects.

The attacks began on Thursday in Brahmadesam village under Ambasamudram limits in Tirunelveli district when a gang of youngsters on two-wheelers attacked Manikandan, a 29-year-old SC man, injuring his left hand, police sources said.

“The gang had attempted to extort money from Manikandan. Then they visited a sculpture workshop belonging to one Selva Ganesan at Vaagaikulam village with the intention of getting money from him. Unable to find him, they left the area, inflicting minor injuries on a pedestrian on their way,” sources said.

On Friday evening, the same gang, with some different members, carried out its third attack at Mathakovil street in Nettur village where Dalit Christians reside.