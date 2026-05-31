TN director of prosecution G Krishnaraja sacked

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday terminated Director of Prosecution G Krishnaraja from service with immediate effect, and appointed advocate R Sekar Durai, who currently serves joint director of prosecution, as acting director of Prosecution. The decision follows action initiated by Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar over complaints of alleged irregularities in the Directorate of Prosecution.

The order, issued by the Home (Courts-VI) Department on Friday, does not specify any reasons for the removal, which is unusual for the sacking of a senior official. However, as per sources, it was conveyed during a review meeting chaired by the law minister on Saturday that the government was displeased with Krishnaraja’s performance.

Sources said that the action stems from a broader departmental review being conducted by the TVK-led government across various departments. A review by the Law Department had flagged certain complaints of irregularities within the Directorate of Prosecution, prompting minister Nirmal Kumar to initiate removal proceedings, sources added.

Krishnaraja, a Madurai native enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 1990, had assumed office in November 2024. He was appointed after a selection committee headed by a retired Madras High Court judge conducted interviews, filling the vacancy left by state public prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, who had sought relief from the additional charge citing workload.

Prior to his appointment, he served as additional public prosecutor and additional government pleader for the Chennai Metropolitan area, and as standing counsel for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.

Advocate R Sekar Durai, who was appointed joint director of prosecution in August 2025, joined the government service in 1996 as an assistant public prosecutor and has served in various capacities over the years.

Minister Nirmal Kumar and Law Department secretary George Alexander were unavailable for comments.