TNPDCL forms panels to scrutinise tender costs

No official will be on more than one panel: TNPDCL

The Manufacturer Assessment Committee will independently evaluate material and equipment costs by consulting original equipment manufacturers, and assess international market prices when necessary. The Crosscheck Committee will then verify estimates from both panels, benchmarking proposed rates against TNPDCL’s latest purchase order rates, procurement rates of other state utilities and online market prices, including those on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

On timelines, the Market Analysis and the Manufacturer Assessment committees must submit reports within 15 days of receiving intimation from chief engineers or superintending engineers on proposed tenders. The Crosscheck Committee then has seven days to submit its findings. TNPDCL has also mandated that no official should serve on more than one of the three committees.

Under the existing practice, estimates were largely prepared with inputs from private agencies, after which tenders were floated, contracts awarded to the lowest bidder and prices negotiated before finalising purchase orders. “With these committees, estimates will undergo multiple levels of scrutiny before tenders are even floated, ensuring rates are realistic, competitive and in line with market conditions,” a senior TNPDCL official said.

The official added that the new system has been introduced following allegations of irregularities in transformer procurement under the previous regime. “The TVK government has issued clear instructions to ensure such issues do not recur,” the official said.