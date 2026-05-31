Undertrial prisoner may seek care at private hospital of his choice: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Observing that constitutional rights do not stop at prison gates and that the right to life under Article 21 includes access to appropriate medical treatment, the Madras High Court has allowed an undertrial prisoner lodged in Central Prison, Cuddalore, to undergo treatment at a private hospital.

A division bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan passed the order on Friday on a petition filed by T Devanathan Yadav, chairman and managing director of Mylapore Chit Funds Limited, who has been in custody for nearly 600 days in connection with a case under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

The court directed prison authorities to shift him for 10 weeks to a private hospital chosen from three options identified by him to undergo treatment for multiple ailments, including spinal and shoulder conditions requiring surgery and physiotherapy. The transfer will be subject to security considerations and payment of expenses from an independent source.