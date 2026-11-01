B R Shivaji, former Express News Editor, passes away

CHENNAI: B R Shivaji, former News Editor of Indian Express, Chennai, passed away on Saturday (October 31) at Kochi, Kerala, due to age-related issues. He was 84 and is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter and brother.

His colleagues and juniors recall him as a deskman, who was known for his editing skills apart from managing the team of journalists who worked under his guidance in the later part of the 20th century. He enjoyed the reputation of handling the pages deftly till the late night edition.

Highly regarded by his team, Shivaji served a major part of his journalistic career under the tutelage of C P Seshadri, who was affectionately called Master by one and all in Indian Express.

After his retirement from Indian Express, he served as the associate editor of a neighbourhood newspaper in Chennai for a few years. During his later years he lived with his family in Kerala.

His funeral will be held at Santhikavadam, Pachalam, in Ernakulam, Kerala, at 1 pm on Sunday (November 1).