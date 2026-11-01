Fishers, activists seek withdrawal of Karaikal coast management plan

KARAIKAL: Environmentalists and political parties demanded the immediate withdrawal of the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for Karaikal recently released by the Puducherry government, alleging serious omissions in mapping sand dunes, traditional fishing settlements, and fishing grounds that could threaten the livelihoods and customary rights of coastal communities.

They also demanded the cancellation of the public hearing on CZMP scheduled for November 25, saying the objections and suggestions raised by fishermen, environmental organisations, and the party during previous consultations had not been considered.

The issue came to light after the Puducherry government published a notice in newspapers on October 24 announcing a public hearing on the draft plan. Subsequently, CPI(M) Puducherry State Committee issued a statement demanding the withdrawal of the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan and cancellation of the proposed public hearing.

CPI(M) Puducherry State Secretary S Ramachandran said the draft plan released by the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2019, was an attempt to impose a flawed plan on the people of Karaikal.

Ramachandran said that the Forest Department’s data continued to contain serious errors, similar to those in the draft plans released in 2023 and 2024. He said the earlier drafts had claimed that there were no sand dunes in Karaikal and said that the latest draft had also omitted over 100 acres of sand dunes.

He further claimed that the existence of traditional fishing villages like Karaikalmedu and Kilinjalmedu had been called into question because of the omissions in the coastal maps.