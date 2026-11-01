Mayor, MLAs were invited to review rain preparedness, says Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna said on Saturday that the Chennai corporation mayor and all MLAs had been invited to take part in the government’s monsoon review meetings.

Responding to a reporter’s question on Chennai corporation councillors’ allegation that they were not being invited to the review meetings convened by the government, the minister said the invitations were sent around 10 days ago, when rain-related issues began, from the ministers in charge of monitoring monsoon relief measures.

A meeting was also held to stress that everyone must work together, irrespective of political affiliation, whenever such issues arise, he said, after chairing an interdepartmental review meeting on monsoon preparedness in Villivakkam.

He said heavier rainfall was expected between November 15 and December 10 and that preparations were under way in all constituencies. Areas such as Ambattur, Kolathur, Perambur, Villivakkam and Anna Nagar usually see high flood levels, he noted. “Our main request is that people living in TNHB and TNUHDB tenements should vacate the premises and move to safer locations,” he said.