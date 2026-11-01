No permit for mineral trucks without GPS in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The state government will, from November 1, stop issuing transport permits and transit passes to trucks carrying minerals without AIS 140-compliant GPS devices, the geology and mining department announced on Saturday. The extended deadline to install the devices and link them to the department’s online portal ended on October 31.

The department had directed all vehicles transporting minerals to install GPS devices and integrate them with the Mineral Management System (MIMAS) portal in a bid to prevent illegal quarrying and unauthorised transportation.

In its release, the department stated that vehicles carrying minerals without GPS devices and valid permits would be inspected and seized. Criminal action would also be initiated against their owners, it added.

The original deadline for fitting GPS devices was March 31, 2026. The government had planned to stop issuing transit passes from September 1 but extended the deadline for compliance to September 30 and subsequently to October 31.