Only 10% of Tamil Nadu government staff have declared asset details so far

Over 2.5L group B govt staff yet to submit their asset statements

Through a circular dated August 5, the department had previously directed the employees to declare by October 31 their assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2025. However, by the first week of October, only 3.12% of employees had filed their asset statements.

The senior government official said that among the four groups of employees, Group A recorded the highest filing rate at 14.22%, followed by Group C (13.28%) and Group B (9.32%). Group D had the lowest compliance rate, with only 2,123 of 1,90,989 employees (1.11%) submitting their statements.

In terms of sheer volume, Group C accounted for the highest number of pending statements, with 3,18,247 employees yet to file their statements, followed by Group B with 2,59,991, Group D (1,88,866) and Group A (19,176), added the senior official.

When contacted, TN Secretariat Association president G Venkatesan, who had earlier sought six months’ time for employees, expressed confidence that the employees could submit the statements within two months. Another union leader said the compliance rates among employees in groups C and D lag behind the other two groups since their pay matrix is comparatively lower.