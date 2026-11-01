Only 10% of Tamil Nadu government staff have declared asset details so far

CHENNAI: With nearly 90% of state government employees yet to submit their statements of assets, debts and liabilities, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the deadline for submission by two more months to December 31. By October 27 — four days before the original cutoff date — only 80,757 (9.31%) of the total 8.67 lakh employees had submitted their statements of assets, according to a senior state government official.
Human Resources Management Secretary C Samayamoorthy issued an order dated October 30, extending the deadline.
Meanwhile, CM C Joseph Vijay announced a 3% increase in DA for government staff and pensioners with retrospective effect from July 1.
Over 2.5L group B govt staff yet to submit their asset statements
Through a circular dated August 5, the department had previously directed the employees to declare by October 31 their assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2025. However, by the first week of October, only 3.12% of employees had filed their asset statements.
The senior government official said that among the four groups of employees, Group A recorded the highest filing rate at 14.22%, followed by Group C (13.28%) and Group B (9.32%). Group D had the lowest compliance rate, with only 2,123 of 1,90,989 employees (1.11%) submitting their statements.
In terms of sheer volume, Group C accounted for the highest number of pending statements, with 3,18,247 employees yet to file their statements, followed by Group B with 2,59,991, Group D (1,88,866) and Group A (19,176), added the senior official.
When contacted, TN Secretariat Association president G Venkatesan, who had earlier sought six months’ time for employees, expressed confidence that the employees could submit the statements within two months. Another union leader said the compliance rates among employees in groups C and D lag behind the other two groups since their pay matrix is comparatively lower.