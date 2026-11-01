‘Prisoner escape has turned into a TV serial in Tamil Nadu’

CHENNAI: Accusing the TVK-led government of incompetence and negligence in ensuring public safety in the light of the repeated prison escapes in the state, the opposition parties have urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to take corrective measures.

DMK president M K Stalin, reacting to the news about a prisoner escaping from the Coimbatore prison campus and the sexual assault on an eight-year-old girl allegedly by an autorickshaw driver in Chennai, wrote on X, “Again and Again!” with the hashtag ‘TVKFails’.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a social media post, said, “The state of affairs under the inefficient CM is such that prisoners could apparently play ‘inky pinky ponky’ to decide whether Palayamkottai or Salem would be the next prison to escape from. On a sarcastic note, he said prisoners are escaping from jails, having realised that the government is inept. “If anyone has to be transferred or suspended, the CM would have to transfer or suspend himself,” the DMK leader said.