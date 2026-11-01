Remarks against CM: DMK MLA questioned for over two hours

CHENNAI: DMK Rishivandiyam MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan was questioned for more than two hours at Anna Nagar police station on Saturday in connection with a case registered over his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Karthikeyan, during a DMK protest meeting in Kallakurichi on September 12, allegedly criticised Vijay’s conduct in the Assembly, mainly his gestures while referring to former CM MK Stalin’s imprisonment under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act during the Emergency.

The case was registered by the Chennai West Zone Cyber Crime police on September 14, based on a complaint lodged by Saravanan of Maduravoyal. After the inquiry, Karthikeyan claimed that portions of his speech had been edited to build a false case against him. He said he had submitted audio evidence of his speech to the police and was prepared to face the case legally.

He further alleged that cases had been registered against him in Kallakurichi and Cuddalore, and that he was informed of another case in Tindivanam. Accusing the TVK government of targeting DMK leaders through police cases, he said the party would not be intimidated.

The MLA has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 296, 351(2), 352 and 353(2).