Southern Railway line expansion: Cost up by Rs 70 crore, new bids invited

CHENNAI: The construction wing of Southern Railway has invited fresh tenders for the construction of the third and fourth railway lines along the 23-km Athipattu-Gummidipundi section of the North Eastern suburban network, raising the project cost by Rs 70.56 crore. The initial tender, floated in March this year for Rs 285.6 crore, has been revised to Rs 356.16 crore after the contract could not be finalised due to the low project cost, official documents revealed.

The project involves laying the third and fourth lines, upgrading station infrastructure, and carrying out general electrical and overhead electrification works, including utility shifting. The works are planned to be completed within 24 months of awarding the contract.

The project is crucial for reducing the travel time for suburban trains on the Chennai-Gummidipundi section, which operates 84 suburban services a day and caters to around 90,000 passengers daily. While the official travel time prescribed by the railways is 85 minutes, trains take nearly 115-120 minutes to cover the 47.5-km stretch. In comparison, suburban trains cover a similar distance of around 47 km between Chennai and Kadambattur in about 70-75 minutes.

The Chennai-Athipattu-Gummidipundi-Gudur section is among the busiest railway routes in the country, handling suburban, express services and freight trains throughout the day. Severe track congestion often forces trains to wait for green signals in both directions.