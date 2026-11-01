Sri Lankan Navy arrests seven Rameswaram fishermen

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy in the wee hours of Sunday intercepted an Indian mechanised fishing boat, and arrested seven fishermen, from Rameswaram, for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The arrested fishermen were taken to the Mannar Naval Camp for further legal proceedings.

Fisheries department sources said around 398 mechanised fishing boats had ventured into the sea from the Rameswaram fishing harbour on Saturday. Among them was a boat, owned by J John Mervin of Anthoniarpuram in Thangachimadam.

The boat was intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy in the northern maritime waters of Mannar. The Navy arrested the seven fishermen on board along with the boat.

The arrested fishermen were identified as S Plasius (41) of Thangachimadam, S Alagu Pandi (22) of Rameswaram, A Antony Pitchai (33) of Rameswaram, J Rabeen (21) of Rameswaram, A Nelson (58) of Thangachimadam, R Arulananda Xavier (65), and A Sahaya Anand (34), both of Pamban.

The latest arrest has triggered fresh concern among the fishing community in Rameswaram, with fishermen continuing to face arrests and detention by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing in the Palk Strait region.