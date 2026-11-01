Stray menace: More ABC centres to be set up in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur corporation plans to increase the number of ABC (animal birth control) treatment centres, with the aim of accelerating sterilisation of stray dogs in the city.

A senior official told TNIE there are a total of 15,327 stray dogs, of which 10,584 have undergone sterilisation so far. To expedite these tasks, the corporation plans to operationalise two additional treatment centres soon.

At the municipal council meeting held in Tiruppur last week, many councillors demanded a solution to the stray dog menace in the city and called for measures to control the stray dog population. They also complained about the problems faced by the public due to stray dogs in public places.

"The corporation is taking steps to control the rising number of stray dogs across its 60 wards. In the current environment, only one ABC centre is operating in Kovilvazhi area, under the corporation. At the centre, five doctors, through a private NGO, provide sterilisation treatment to stray dogs. We are capturing stray dogs, tracking their location using GPS to avoid unnecessary issues. While male dogs require three days for treatment and care, female dogs require five days. After treatment, the dogs are released back at the same location," a senior official of Tiruppur corporation said.