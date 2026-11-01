Stray menace: More ABC centres to be set up in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur corporation plans to increase the number of ABC (animal birth control) treatment centres, with the aim of accelerating sterilisation of stray dogs in the city.
A senior official told TNIE there are a total of 15,327 stray dogs, of which 10,584 have undergone sterilisation so far. To expedite these tasks, the corporation plans to operationalise two additional treatment centres soon.
At the municipal council meeting held in Tiruppur last week, many councillors demanded a solution to the stray dog menace in the city and called for measures to control the stray dog population. They also complained about the problems faced by the public due to stray dogs in public places.
"The corporation is taking steps to control the rising number of stray dogs across its 60 wards. In the current environment, only one ABC centre is operating in Kovilvazhi area, under the corporation. At the centre, five doctors, through a private NGO, provide sterilisation treatment to stray dogs. We are capturing stray dogs, tracking their location using GPS to avoid unnecessary issues. While male dogs require three days for treatment and care, female dogs require five days. After treatment, the dogs are released back at the same location," a senior official of Tiruppur corporation said.
"Every day, about 20 to 40 dogs undergo sterilisation surgery. According to our last census, there are 15,327 stray dogs in 60 wards of the corporation. From 2021 to October 2026, 10,584 stray dogs have been sterilised, and 4,743 more stray dogs need to be treated," the official added.
He also said the corporation intends to increase the number of ABC centres soon to expedite this process.
"Additionally, the corporation is currently administering rabies vaccinations to dogs on a daily basis. In October alone, rabies vaccinations were administered to 3,093 stray dogs," another official said.
City Health Officer A Mohan said, "In Kovilvazhi, another ABC centre is being set up for Rs 46 lakh, and a multi-facility ABC centre is being established in Chennimalaipalayam for Rs 2 crore. Kovilvazhi centre is set to become operational in December."
Year - Sterilisation
2021 - 1,025
2022 - 643
2023 - 1,041
2024 - 2,343
2025 - 1,114
Month-wise in 2026 (February to September):
Month - Sterilisation
February - 132
March - 547
April - 623
May - 451
June - 667
July - 495
August - 395
September - 438