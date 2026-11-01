Tamil Nadu prisons suspend inmates’ out-gang duties across nine central jails after jailbreaks

CHENNAI: Following a series of jailbreaks, the state prison department has suspended out-gang duties across Tamil Nadu, directing inmates deployed at petrol bunks, prison bazaars, poultry units and gardens to return to their respective prisons for a review of their conduct and background. Sources said the order has been issued to all nine central prisons.

Around 30-40 inmates are usually deployed for out-gang duties at each prison based on their behaviour and conduct. At petrol bunks, which operate round the clock, inmates work in three shifts on a rotational basis, requiring at least seven staff members to supervise operations. Staff shortage, however, remains a concern, with a single staff member often having to supervise around 500 inmates, sources said.

“This is a temporary measure. Once the review of inmates’ backgrounds and conduct is completed, those found eligible will be redeployed for out-gang duties,” a senior prison official told TNIE.

Following the suspension of out-gang duties, petrol bunks, poultry units and prison bazaars will remain closed until the review is complete. The halt is also likely to affect the department’s Deepavali sales. The department had procured around 500 boxes of crackers from Sivakasi for sale through prison bazaars at each central prison. Their sale will remain on hold until the review is completed, sources added.