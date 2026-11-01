Tamil Nadu sets $72 billion merchandise export target for this fiscal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has set a target to increase its merchandise exports from $59 billion to $72 billion in 2026-27, with district-wise targets for all 38 districts, as it seeks to leverage India’s free trade agreements (FTAs) to expand market access for businesses, farmers and entrepreneurs.

“India’s FTAs are opening doors to global markets. Our responsibility is to ensure Tamil Nadu’s businesses, MSMEs, farmers and entrepreneurs make the most of these opportunities,” Industries Minister S Keerthana said.

She was speaking at a one-day workshop organised in Chennai by the state Industries Department in collaboration with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), on Friday. More than 400 exporters, industry associations, MSMEs and government officials participated in the event.

The state’s export roadmap also aims to make Kancheepuram India’s leading export district, set a target for services exports, upgrade export testing facilities, support first-time exporters and establish an FTA facilitation cell, according to Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s investment promotion agency.