TVK govt did nothing in six months but gift people with price rise: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Saturday, said some people are trying to divide the party and some others are trying to cripple it. “But the AIADMK is a people’s party and no one can split or cripple it,” he said while addressing a public meeting to mark the 55th foundation day of the party, at Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu district.

Taking a dig at those who left the party after the 2026 Assembly election, the former chief minister, pointing to the Vedanthagal sanctuary which is known for visits of birds from foreign lands during the season, said, “Just like those seasonal birds, they (the defectors) went to other political parties. Have they met anyone important in that party? They received shawls from a politician from Puducherry in a humble manner. Don’t they feel ashamed of their act? One who is born as a human being should live with self respect. So, we need not worry about those who ran away from the AIADMK.”

In his 50-minute speech, Palaniswami targeted the ruling TVK government on many counts – deteriorating law and order, its failure to contain the rising prices of essential commodities, etc.

On the hike in the price of rice and other commodities, he said, “During the past six months, the TVK government did nothing for the people except gifting them the price rise. Rice price is up by Rs 20 per kg, while sugar price is up by Rs 25 per kg. There is a steep hike in the prices of pulses. Grocery items’ prices have increased by 40%. Aavin product prices have also increased. But the food minister denies these facts.”