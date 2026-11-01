VCK functionary hacked to death over flex banner issue in TN's Thoothukudi district

THOOTHUKUDI: An alleged dispute over installation of flex banner for puberty function, led to murder of a 40-year-old VCK functionary by Caste Hindus at a fuel station on Rameshwaram road in Thoothukudi district on Sunday.

The family members of deceased C Balamurugan (40) of Chottaiyanthoppu, blocked the Rameshwaram road demanding immediate arrest of the suspects.

Sources said that the victim Balamurugan was formerly Ottapidaram union secretary of VCK party, and runs a grocery shop in Chottaiyanthoppu. He was at the petrol bunk on Tharuvaikulam road to refill his bike, when a gang of three hacked him to death before fleeing away in the busy stretch on Sunday, said sources.