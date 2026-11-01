Vijay’s plan to tour three districts sets off rumour mills on TVK prep for impending bypolls

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s proposed visit to Pudukkottai district on November 2, Erode on November 3 and Tirunelveli on November 14 has set off speculations as these are scheduled when bypolls to the Viralimalai constituency (Pudukkottai), Perundurai (Erode) and Ambasamudram seats (Tirunelveli) are impending.

In Pudukkottai, the CM will inaugurate projects and distribute welfare assistance. Though there are speculations that he may visit Viralimalai which was represented by former minister C Vijaya Baskar for a roadshow, it is yet to be confirmed.

In Perundurai, the CM will be attending a government function where too he will inaugurate completed works and distribute welfare assistance.

The CM will be visiting Ambasamudram to take part in Children’s Day celebrations.

Though the visits may be part of his official engagements, their timing and the choice of locations have fuelled speculations about whether the TVK is using them to gear up for the impending bypolls.