After DGP, Tamil Nadu transfers three prison officers

CHENNAI: Following the recent incidents of prisoner escapes across the state, the Tamil Nadu prison department has transferred and posted three officers across the Madurai, Salem and Cuddalore Central Prisons. As per an order dated October 31, the officers have been directed to join their new stations with immediate effect. Earlier on Thursday, the government transferred DGP (Prisons) Sandeep Rai Rathore and posted ADGP K Shankar as his successor.

R Krishnaraj, superintendent of central prison, Madurai, has been transferred to Salem, while A Parasuraman, superintendent of central prison, Cuddalore, has been posted to Madurai. G Vinoth, additional superintendent of central prison, Salem, has been transferred to Cuddalore.

A Murugesan, deputy inspector general of prisons, Madurai Range, will take charge as superintendent and additional superintendent of central prison, Madurai, until Krishnaraj joins duty in Salem. Krishnaraj will hand over the charge to Murugesan. In Salem, Vinoth will hand over the charge of superintendent and additional superintendent to Krishnaraj upon the latter joining duty.

In Cuddalore, Parasuraman will hand over the charge to Vinoth once he joins the station. Upon Parasuraman joining duty in Madurai, Murugesan will hand over the charge of superintendent and additional superintendent of central prison, Madurai, to him.