After NGO nudge, 23 illegal hoardings in Chennai removed

CHENNAI: Following a complaint by Arappor Iyakkam flagging violations in at least 23 hoardings placed across Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation began removing unauthorised hoardings in the city on Sunday.

In South Chennai alone, 13 unauthorised banners and two posters have been removed. In addition, five other hoardings identified in Arappor Iyakkam’s complaint have also been removed. In Central Chennai, of the 52 hoardings identified, 34 unauthorised structures have been removed. The skin of two other hoardings, whose licences are yet to be renewed, has also been removed.

In Royapuram zone, two illegal hoardings, erected before approval despite the applicants having applied for licences, have been pulled down. Nearly 16 unauthorised banners have also been removed across the zone. The action comes after the Arappor Iyakkam submitted a petition to the state government and the civic body, identifying 23 dangerously placed hoardings in a sample audit and seeking their immediate removal ahead of the northeast monsoon.