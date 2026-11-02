Chennai: Plan to build Padi to Thiruninravur six-lane stretch remains non-starter

CHENNAI: The 22-km Padi-Thiruninravur stretch of the Chennai-Tiruvallur Highway (CTH) continues to witness severe traffic congestion, as the long-pending proposal to widen the road into a six-lane highway has been on the backburner for over 13 years. Commuters face traffic snarls throughout the day, worsened by uneven road surfaces and potholes.

In 2022, the state highways allocated Rs 168 crore for land acquisition to widen the stretch into a six-lane road. However, the project continues to face delays due to disputes over finalising land boundaries at several locations, protests and pending court cases.

According to state highways officials, the existing four-lane road has a width of only 45-50 ft and needs to be widened to 80-100 ft before the proposed 22-km elevated corridor from Padi to Thiruninravur can be taken up. “Land acquisition has been completed for more than 60 per cent of the stretch. The remaining work will be completed soon,” an official said.

The official added that the proposed 22-km elevated corridor would also accommodate an 8 km double-decker metro alignment as part of the proposed Koyambedu-Pattabiram metro line. “The widening project cannot be delayed indefinitely, and the matter is being looked into,” the official added.