Coimbatore's GD Naidu Flyover service roads turn into parking lots, irk motorists, activists

COIMBATORE: Motorists and road safety activists have raised concerns over the rampant encroachment of service roads beneath the ramps of the GD Naidu Flyover, along Avinashi Road, stating that the stretches have been converted into parking spaces by private individuals and shopkeepers, leaving little room for vehicles and pedestrians.

Despite the state government spending several crores to acquire land and develop the service roads, most of them have become virtually unusable due to indiscriminate parking, forcing motorists to take the main carriageway.

The 10.1-km-long GD Naidu Flyover, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,791.22 crore, was inaugurated on October 9, 2025, by then Chief Minister MK Stalin. The project was originally planned with eight ramps, with service roads running parallel to the main carriageway beneath them. Seven ramps have been completed and opened to the public, while work on the ramp near PRS Grounds remains pending due to a case pending before the Madras High Court.

R Kaleeswaran, a motorist from Ganapathy, said the encroachments had made commuting increasingly difficult. "The service roads are already narrow, and vehicles parked along the stretches leave virtually no space for motorists. Pedestrians also have no space to walk safely. Motorists are forced to use the main carriageway. Officials must take stringent action against those parking their vehicles on these roads," he said.