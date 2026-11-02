Gem Granites founder Veeramani case: Guard held, total arrests now nine

CHENNAI: In another development in one of the Pocso cases registered against granite baron R Veeramani, a survivor identified him during an identification parade held at Puzhal Central Prison last week.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Police have initiated steps to cancel the passport of businessman K Prakash, the son of Southern Railway union leader N Kanniah, who allegedly helped Veeramani conceal his offences. The police also conducted searches at the house of arrested accused Ganeshan in Kolathur and the dance school run by Shanthi in Neelankarai on Saturday and Sunday.

The SIT has arrested Seenu alias Srinivasan, the security guard at Veeramani’s house, in connection with two cases. With this, the total number of arrests has gone up to nine.

Police said he was arrested for allegedly failing to inform the authorities despite knowing that children were being brought to the house.

Veeramani was arrested in three more cases, while his associate and her husband, along with another accused, Lazar, were arrested in one of the cases on October 28.