Home Guard attacked by drunk gang, dies, CM Joseph Vijay sanctions Rs 5 lakh to kin

ARIYALUR: A Home Guard attached to Thalavoi police station who was attacked by a gang during night patrol in in Ariyalur on Friday succumbed to injuries at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Saturday night. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay condoled his death and announced solatium of Rs 5 lakh to his family on Sunday.

According to police, C Venkatesan (48) and Grade II constable R Raja Kannan (32) were on night patrol when they spotted Mathivanan (24), Thamaraikannan (24) and Ilamparithi (23), all residents of Silappanur, consuming alcohol near a lorry shed close to a private cement factory around 11.30 pm on October 29. They warned them against drinking in a public place before continuing their patrol.

Around 2 am on October 30, the personnel encountered the trio again near the Echchangadu main road and attempted to question them. This led to an argument, during which the three men allegedly attacked the personnel. Venkatesan sustained serious injuries to his head and face and collapsed at the spot, while Raja Kannan also suffered injuries.

Both were initially admitted to Sendurai Government Hospital. Venkatesan was subsequently shifted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where he died despite treatment on Saturday night. The three accused were arrested on Friday.