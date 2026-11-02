Madurai to prepare 5-year roadmap for EV charging infra

MADURAI: Madurai will prepare a five-year City Electric Vehicle (EV) Implementation Plan to identify suitable locations for charging stations, assess the impact of increased EV adoption on the electricity grid and prioritise projects with clear timelines and departmental responsibilities.

The plan is expected to provide a roadmap for expanding charging infrastructure and accelerating the transition to electric mobility in the city.

A one-day workshop for the city-level EV Cell was held by the Madurai city corporation in collaboration with Guidance Tamil Nadu and ITDP India on Saturday. Nearly 60 officials from various government departments, educational institutions and private associations participated.

The discussions focused on identifying land for charging stations, assessing infrastructure requirements, defining the role of the EV Cell and prioritising projects for the city. Participants also discussed the data required to prepare the implementation plan.

In his address, corporation commissioner Gaurav Kumar said that the transition to electric mobility required collective efforts from all stakeholders. The corporation would take steps to facilitate charging infrastructure at suitable public locations, he added.

Guidance Tamil Nadu Executive Director Pallavi Verma said, “The state had attracted investments worth Rs 30,000 crore and generated 1.5 lakh jobs through its EV ecosystem. She highlighted the growing presence of EV manufacturers and said the inputs of various departments were essential to identify suitable locations for charging infrastructure and develop practical solutions.”