‘MGR discovered him, Kalaignar moulded him’: Stalin hails Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday described party general secretary Duraimurugan as a “warrior discovered by MGR and moulded by Kalaignar”, recalling his decades-long political journey and his decision to remain with the DMK despite an invitation from former chief minister MG Ramachandran to join the AIADMK.

Speaking at the wedding of Duraimurugan’s granddaughter Senthamarai — daughter of Vellore MP Kathir Anand and Sangeetha — and Deepak Ravi — son of Ravi Kannan and Deepa Ravi — Stalin said Duraimurugan’s life offered an example of how one should conduct oneself in public.

The former CM recalled that MGR had first noticed Duraimurugan’s oratorical skills at an event at Pachaiyappa’s College in 1963 and subsequently helped him with his education. MGR had also introduced Duraimurugan to DMK leader M Karunanidhi during the Tiruvannamalai bypoll, Stalin said.

However, after MGR split from DMK and floated AIADMK, he invited Duraimurugan to join his party. “Duraimurugan told him that although MGR had helped him with his education, when it came to ideology, his leader was Kalaignar and he would remain with him,” Stalin said.

Recalling Duraimurugan’s role in the anti-Hindi imposition agitation of 1965, Stalin said he had emerged as a frontline leader of the movement. He also praised Duraimurugan’s ability to recall intricate details of any subject.