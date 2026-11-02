Minor girl's father stabs 21-year-old college student to death over love affair in TN's Perambalur district

PERAMBALUR: A 21-year-old college student was beaten with an iron rod and stabbed to death by the father of a 12-year-old girl over his relationship with the girl at Venbavur village in Perambalur district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as S Abhimanyu (21) from Venbavur village in Veppanthattai taluk.

The accused, who is the father of the girl, was identified as man aged around 50 years.

According to police, Abhimanyu was pursuing his second year of MCA at a private college in Perambalur. He developed a relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

Abhimanyu recently bought her a mobile phone and was in regular contact with her. Knowing this, the girl's father went to Abhimanyu's house on Sunday night and attacked him with an iron rod and stabbed him to death with a knife. Abhimanyu died on the spot.

On receiving information, Kaikalathur police rushed to the spot and recovered his body and sent it to Mahatma Gandhi memorial government hospital (MGMGH) for autopsy.

Following this, they registered a case and arrested the girl's father. Further investigation is on.