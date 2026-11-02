Pass percentage of disabled students drops after Tamil Nadu govt changes scribe rule

CHENNAI: Blaming the decline in pass percentage among students with disabilities in the state board examinations held earlier this year on the revision of norms for appointment of scribes, teachers and headmasters are urging the school education department to clarify on the rules well ahead of the commencement of the 2027 public exams to avoid confusion.

The pass percentage among disabled students who took the Class 12 board exams in the academic year 2025-26 had dropped to 76.92% from the 93.10% recorded last year (2024-25) as the number of candidates who passed fell to 6,811 from 7,466 in 2025 despite the number of those who took the examinations having increased to 8,855 from 8,109.

In Class 10 boards, the pass percentage declined from 92.83% in 2025 to 85.89% in 2026. While the number of candidates increased by more than 1,000 from 12,290 last year to 13,292 in 2026, the figure of those who passed stood at 11,416 —just seven more than in 2025.

S Santhosh, a visually impaired person who appeared for the Class 12 public examinations last academic year, failed in English and Economics and had to take the supplementary exams to clear both subjects.

“I am an average student and would usually pass with around 45 marks (on 100) based on the answers I dictate. I, however, failed in both subjects, particularly Economics, for which the scribe did not understand my answers properly,” said the college student.

Teachers attributed the decline in pass percentage to the school education department’s move in January 2026 to bar subject teachers from being appointed as scribes in a bid to avoid possible misuse and address staff shortage concerns.

While the department proposed deploying college students and Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme volunteers instead, it partly reversed its decision in February following concerns over the availability and preparedness of scribes.