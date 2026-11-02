Tamil Nadu: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Govt Hospital creates dining space for contract workers

TIRUCHY: Following a recent report in TNIE highlighting the lack of basic amenities for over 300 contract workers at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), the hospital administration has made temporary arrangements for dining and washroom facilities. However, the workers are still awaiting a permanent facility where they can change their clothes and bathe after work.

As an interim measure, the administration has allotted a covered concrete structure located near the main hospital building and the general ward of the old hospital building. Originally intended for public use, the structure houses a dining area where the workers have been having their meals for the past two days.

Washroom facilities and pedestal fans have also been provided. TNIE had highlighted the workers’ plight in a report titled ‘MGMGH contract staff toil sans toilets and change rooms’, published on October 22. Officials confirmed the arrangement was temporary. The EVRM ward would be allotted to the workers after the inauguration of the new `110-crore multi-speciality hospital building, they said.

Some workers welcomed the arrangement but said they needed a permanent space. They said that those involved in cleaning and other work often finish their shifts in soiled clothes and need a place to change and bathe before leaving the hospital.