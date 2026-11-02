Tamil Nadu: Manapparai SIPCOT to get new power substation

TIRUCHY: A new 110/33-11 kV substation is planned at the Manapparai SIPCOT industrial park to meet rising electricity demand as more companies set up operations. The Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) on Saturday invited tenders for the work.

A senior TANTRANSCO official said peak electricity demand in Tiruchy touched 600 MW during summer and that additional substations were needed to meet growing industrial requirements.

A senior SIPCOT official said five acres had been allotted for the proposed substation. The industrial park currently draws power from the Kalingapatti substation.

“Industries within the Manapparai SIPCOT park currently consume around 500 MW of electricity a month. With more companies expected to establish operations and the proposed expansion of the industrial estate, power requirements are likely to increase further,” the official said.

The proposed substation comes as SIPCOT plans to expand the industrial park beyond its existing 1,097.36 acres. Around 300 acres had earlier been allotted to about 35 industrial units on a 99-year lease, according to a report on the park.

Of the total area, 131.01 acres have been earmarked for SIDCO and 258.60 acres allotted to industries, while nearly 300 acres have been reserved for roads, infrastructure and future projects.

To accommodate further demand, SIPCOT officials have identified around 288 acres at Maravanur, about 10 km from the existing facility at Kannudaiyanpatti, for expansion. A proposal seeking the state government’s approval to acquire the land is pending.

A senior SIPCOT official said Rs 43 crore had been allocated in July 2026 for the final phase of infrastructure works.